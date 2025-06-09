iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 31895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,435 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,537,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,050,000 after buying an additional 322,239 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,354,000.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
