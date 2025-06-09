Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.44 and last traded at $126.78, with a volume of 84158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.