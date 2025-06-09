Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 21435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.79.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$248,958.04. Also, Director Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$125,134.75. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.