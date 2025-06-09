Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

