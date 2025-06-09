Cetera Trust Company N.A Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

