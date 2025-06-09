CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Buys $100,009.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 907,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

