Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $481.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.56 and a 200-day moving average of $471.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

