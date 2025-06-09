Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

