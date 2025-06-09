Cetera Trust Company N.A Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. The company has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

