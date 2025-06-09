Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

