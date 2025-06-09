Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 1,017 call options.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PHAT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 5,340,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,793. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.08. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
