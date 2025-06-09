Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 1,017 call options.

PHAT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 5,340,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,793. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.08. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

