JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $53.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 334,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,735. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $76,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,118.05. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $3,518,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,520,000 after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,590,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 240,531 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after acquiring an additional 279,612 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

