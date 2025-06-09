Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

