Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.18 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

