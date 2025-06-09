Courier Capital LLC Acquires 2,442 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.22. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

