Truefg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

