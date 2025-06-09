NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of VYX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 324,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,296. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 375.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

