DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

BBCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 41,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

