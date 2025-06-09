Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTXR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CTXR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.