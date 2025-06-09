Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.81. 2,917,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

