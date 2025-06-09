Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $247.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

