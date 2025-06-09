Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.78 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

