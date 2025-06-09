CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $164.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

