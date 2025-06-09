iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.