Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 641 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

