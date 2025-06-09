Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.