Reviewing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 0 1 2.33 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 5 2 3.29

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 208.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -26.09% -17.55% -7.20% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 45.56% 8.17% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.51 billion 0.54 -$293.57 million ($1.22) -2.76 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $534.36 million 1.72 $95.88 million $0.68 16.46

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

