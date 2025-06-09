Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.