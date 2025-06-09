Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Buys 1,044 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $31,810.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,523.86. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Martin Tuchman bought 583 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.61.

On Monday, May 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,019 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,608.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $64.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,560.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Martin Tuchman acquired 431 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $13,296.35.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,430.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Princeton Bancorp stock remained flat at $30.78 during trading hours on Monday. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.64. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

