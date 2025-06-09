Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
