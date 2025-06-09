International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.