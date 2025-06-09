Best Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital channels, including streaming services, social networks, online advertising platforms and digital publishers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of online content consumption, targeted advertising and the broader shift from traditional to internet-based media delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.48. 9,718,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,045,347. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.92. 2,143,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,490. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.72. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,423,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Featured Stories