City Holding Co. Has $1.41 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 153,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 286,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sysco by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1%

SYY opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

