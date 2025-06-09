PFS Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFS Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,410 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IVW opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.