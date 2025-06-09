2,293 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 71,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 26.5% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

