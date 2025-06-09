Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 334% compared to the typical volume of 1,710 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,674. GoPro has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

