AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $387.85 and last traded at $401.47. Approximately 2,524,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,105,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.89.

Specifically, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.98, for a total transaction of $1,236,558.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,016.72. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.10.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

