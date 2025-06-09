Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $245.86 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

