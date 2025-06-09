Centricity Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $9,852,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $712.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $699.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.