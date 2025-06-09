Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

