Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

