Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

