Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $273.85 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.07.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total transaction of $1,107,371.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $200,868.15. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.