Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWF opened at $407.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

