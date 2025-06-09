Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Price

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

