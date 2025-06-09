Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

