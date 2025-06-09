The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 566.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 5.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

