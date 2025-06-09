Royal Bank of Canada Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $200.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,052. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.