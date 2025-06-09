WFA Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $302.71 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

