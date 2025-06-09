Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after buying an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after buying an additional 238,705 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.03 on Monday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

